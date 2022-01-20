Heartland Church in Sun Prairie is opening Heartland Preschool for 3,4, and 5-year-olds starting this month.
Fall enrollment is also currently open for 2,3, and 5 day a week options for families.
Heartland Preschool creates an enriching learning environment that focuses on building faith, social-emotional skills, and mindful brain awareness during the largest period of neurological development, the preschool years, according to Erin Sadler. co-director of the new preschool.
The next Open House will be Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10-11 a.m. Children who are 3 and 4 now, or will be in the fall, and their caregivers are invited to attend the open house to hear a story, meet the teachers, explore and play on the giant indoor playground.
Sadler and Michelle Jones will be the directors and teachers for Heartland Preschool. Both are veteran certified teachers who have directed and taught preschools previously and are overjoyed to be working with Heartland Church to offer such stellar resources and programming in early childhood education.
Both Sadler and Jones have more than 15 years of teaching experience each.
“We are beyond thrilled to create an outstanding learning environment where children learn and grow in all developmental areas.” Jones said.
“When we look at helping the whole-child thrive, it’s important to incorporate and support all the developmental areas of this age," Sadler said. "Knowing the neurology of how learning occurs and then, in a play-based, fun way, teaching kids how their brains work helps to empower them to reach goals in learning and building relationships within themselves, others and the world around them."