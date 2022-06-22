The City of Sun Prairie invites everyone who lives, works, and has a connection to Sun Prairie, to complete a survey that will help define Sun Prairie’s true identity and inform future marketing and communications efforts.
Survey responses will provide insight into what makes Sun Prairie distinct from other parts of Wisconsin.
The survey is part of a research and branding initiative that is funded by the City of Sun Prairie’s Tourism Commission. The survey is confidential, should take 10-15 minutes, and all are invited to complete it.
The survey is available in English and in Spanish online at:
The City of Sun Prairie’s Tourism Commission entered into a professional agreement with North Star Place Branding + Marketing, the industry leader in community branding, to conduct research inside and outside the community to uncover perceptions, attitudes, and to identify what makes Sun Prairie unique for those who live, work, visit, and do business here.
The focus of the brand initiative is comprised of three major components:
• Research, Insights, and Strategy – Qualitative and quantitative studies have been and are in process to provide community and competitive perception information that will lead to Sun Prairie’s positioning statement and strategic brand platform.
• Creative – Insights and strategy that are transformed into tangible creative products that embody Sun Prairie and that will support wayfinding and outdoor signage, visitor and economic development marketing.
• Action and Implementation – Community communication and rollout guidance, brand action ideas, and a comprehensive 3-Year marketing strategy.
Community involvement and input has been key throughout this process. Engagement efforts have included in-person and remote meetings, social media campaigning, site visits, focus groups, and more.
North Star will present research, insights, and strategy findings to the Tourism Commission on July 14, 2022.