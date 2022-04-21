On Wednesday, April 20, the Sun Prairie Business & Education Partnership (BEP) awarded the Student Employee Excellence Award to Frey Xiong, a senior at Sun Prairie High School who also works at Colony Brands. In the photo (from left), Jo Arneson (Colony Brands), Bill Helt (Colony Brands), Jim Ertel (SPHS, BEP), Frey Xiong (honored student and employee of Colony Brands), Chris Swenson (Wisconsin Wealth Advisors, BEP), Ray Koepcke (Park Bank, BEP), Nancy Everson (SPHS, BEP), and Cody Barnhart of Colony Brands.
Xiong works at Colony Brands and was nominated by his employer for the qualities that he shows while at work.
Nominees for the GRIT award are honored by members of the BEP, who surprise students while at work. Each student receives a special certificate and gift card for exemplifying the tenets of GRIT, which are Giving it your all, Responsibility, Initiative, and Teamwork.
The BEP High School Student Employee Excellence Award - GRIT Program is the reward program to recognize Sun Prairie students working in area businesses that are demonstrating the workplace skills business leaders value.
Interested Sun Prairie area businesses should contact Nancy Everson or Betsy Butler at Sun Prairie East High School if they have a student employee they would like to recognize for exhibiting the qualities of GRIT. Businesses do not need to be a member of the BEP to nominate an employee for the GRIT award.