The Downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District recently announced that the event organizers for the Great Race have selected Downtown Sun Prairie as a Lunch Stop on June 23 as part of the 2022 Hemmings Motor News tour, presented by Hagerty Drivers Club.
The Great Race, the world’s premiere old car rally, will bring 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles to town for the event, with the first car rolling in to Angell Park’s south entrance starting at 11:45 a.m.
The event will begin in Warwick, Rhode Island, on June 18, and will finish in Fargo, North Dakota, on June 26.
“We are excited to come to be coming to Sun Prairie and visit the historic Angell Park,” Race Director, Jeff Stumb said.
Teams and cars from Japan, England, Australia, Germany, Canada, and every corner of the United States will converge in Rhode Island in mid-June, with vintage automobiles dating back as far as 1916.
The 9-day, 2,300-mile adventure will travel to 19 cities in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Dakota.
“There are more than 500 people just in our entourage from all around the world,” Stumb said.
The event began in 1983 by Tom McRae and it takes its name from the 1965 movie, The Great Race, which starred Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, Natalie Wood, and Peter Falk. The movie is a comedy based on the real life 1908 automobile race from New York to Paris.
In 2004, Tony Curtis was the guest of the Great Race and rode in his car from the movie, the Leslie Special.
The Great Race is not a speed race, but a time/speed/distance rally. The vehicles, each with a driver and a navigator, are given precise instructions each day that detail every move down to the second.
Drivers are scored at secret check points along the way and are penalized one second for each second either early or late. Just like in golf, the lowest score wins the competition.
Each stop on the Great Race is free to the public and spectators will be able to visit with the participants and look at the cars for several hours. It is common for kids to climb in the cars for a first-hand look.
Cars built in 1974 and earlier are eligible, with most entries having been manufactured before World War II.
In the 2021 Great Race a 1932 Ford won the event from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, S.C. The 2022 winners will receive $50,000 of the $150,000 total purse.
“When the Great Race pulls into a city it becomes an instant festival,” Stumb said. “Last year we had several overnight stops with more than 10,000 spectators on our way to having 250,000 people see the Great Race during the event.”
Parking will be offered at Angell Park’s upper lot, located off of Highway N/Grove Street, and at the Sun Prairie East High School for $5 per vehicle, cash only.
Live music and a variety of local food vendors will be available at Angell Park. Angell Park is within walking distance to unique shops and restaurants that the Great Race cars will drive past on their way out of town.
After the Great Race on June 23, Downtown Sun Prairie is hosting Classic Cars from 5-8 p.m.
The Classic Cars show is a free, family friendly event that will have free balloon sculptures for kids, and entertainment by Elvis impersonator Tony Rocker, in addition to cars being on display on Market Street.
Downtown Sun Prairie’s Lunch Stop event is presented by Downtown Sun Prairie. The Presenting Sponsor is the Bank of Sun Prairie; other sponsors include The Loft at 132, Frank Beverage Group, Beans N Cream Coffeehouse, Wilde East Towne Honda and General Beer Distributors.
