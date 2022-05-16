The finale program and final selection of the 75th “Alice in Dairyland” will take place on Saturday, May 21, at The Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in downtown Madison, starting with a red-carpet reception and cocktail hour at 5:15 p.m. and the final selection announcement slated for 9 p.m.
The six finalists for the 75th “Alice" will be busy for the three days prior to the Saturday finale, touring local agri-businesses around Dane County, preparing speeches for interview panels, and joining Madison’s very own Chef Tory Miller for a special tour of the Dane County Farmer’s Market early Saturday morning.
“These final few days leading up to the finale are really quite special for these young professionals,” said Jill Makovec, committee chairperson for the 75th “Alice in Dairyland” event. “They will literally get hands-on experience talking to folks about Wisconsin’s number one industry – agriculture! – and prepare for what will be a full-time job for one of them starting on Saturday night!”
The six finalists were selected from throughout the state:
• Amber Cafferty, Fountain City;
• Amelia Hayden, Sharon;
• Courtney Moser, Westby;
• Taylor Schaefer, Franksville;
• Samantha Schuessler, Antigo; and
• Charitee Seebecker, Mauston.
On Thursday, May 19, the candidates will tour two Dane county agribusinesses: Koepke’s Greenhouse in Oregon and Brix Cidery in Mount Horeb.
On Friday, May 20, they continue with finals “prep” and will tour the Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery building at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, The Little Potato Company in Deforest and Hinchley’s Dairy Farm in Cambridge. Saturday’s tours will wrap up with a special Dane County Farmer’s Market tour with Chef Tory Miller from 6:30-8:00 AM.
The grand finale event on Saturday, May 21, begins with a red-carpet arrival and cocktail hour starting at 5:15 p.m. at The Monona Terrace and Convention Center. The banquet will begin at 6:15 p.m., and the finale program will start at 7:30, with the announcement of the 75th “Alice” announced at 9 p.m.
Special guests for the night include former “Alice” representatives that span 75 years including the VERY FIRST “Alice” – Margaret McGuire! Margaret was selected as the inaugural “Alice” in 1948 and is looking forward to this special night with her friends and colleagues in agriculture.
“Alice in Dairyland” is a full-time paid position through the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). “Alice” works with the media, educates the public, speaks with rural and urban audiences, and teaches students about all aspects of agriculture in Wisconsin. She is a dynamic voice for the future of Wisconsin agriculture, our state’s largest industry, that generates $104 billion of revenue annually.