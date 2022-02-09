Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative based in the Upper Midwest, announced Feb. 9 that President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Hebrink intends to retire in January 2023.
With Hebrink’s recent announcement, the Compeer Financial Board of Directors will begin to build a succession and transition plan for the CEO position.
“Compeer is in an incredibly strong position today because of Rod’s leadership,” said Dave Peters, Compeer Financial Board chair. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we want to thank Rod for his years of outstanding leadership. He’s done an amazing job building the foundation of this organization and creating a vision for the future. Rod brings a true passion for our mission of enriching agriculture and rural America.”
Compeer Financial reported the organization’s strongest results to date in 2021:
• Total assets grew 7.1% year over year, to $25.4 billion;
• Member owners received $197 million in patronage payments in 2021; and
• $14.8 million was allocated through the Fund for Rural America to support our communities' emerging needs, champion the industries we serve and build for a future to truly serve rural America and agriculture.
"I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the most remarkable clients and team members, while serving the industry I grew up in and have always respected,” said Hebrink.
“I believe Compeer is well positioned for a leadership transition, our team is poised to ensure Compeer continues to partner with and support our clients and the communities we serve well into the future, Hebrink added. "I expect all we’ve built together and the strong foundation of this organization will allow the next CEO to propel Compeer to even greater outcomes in serving our clients in agriculture and rural America.”
The board of directors is will soon begin the search for candidates to succeed Hebrink.
“We are committed to a smooth transition and finding a strong leader who exemplifies the mission and values of our organization, with a dedication to serving our clients,” Peters said. “As we move through this process, we have the utmost confidence in Compeer’s leadership team and are excited for what the future holds as Compeer is poised to make an even bigger impact for agriculture and rural America going forward.”
Compeer Financial, with a location in the Smith's Crossing neighborhood in Sun Prairie, is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $25.4 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin; learn more at https://compeer.com/