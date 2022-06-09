Sun Prairie Diventures Store Manager Sarah Holley (left) and Diventures General Manager Will Munroe (second from right) joined Sun Prairie alders Mike Jacobs, Steve Stocker, Terry McIlroy, Bob Jokisch and David Virgell to break ground on June 7, 2022 for the new Diventures facility on Sun Prairie's west side.
City of Sun Prairie and Diventures officials united on Tuesday, June 7 to break ground for a new 12,500 sq. ft. Diventures Swim and Dive School located just off North Thompson Road, near the already approved HyVee store.
“Our goal is to be the worldwide leader in creating safety and fun in and around the water from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin,” said founder Dean Hollis. “And then our vision is that we want to use our passion. We have a lot of passionate people . . . we want to use our passion and the power of the water to impact lives, change the world and have fun doing it.”
Previously Madison Swim Academy, Diventures in Sun Prairie currently conducts swim lessons for all ages at the Tallgrass Senior Center. The new Sun Prairie facility will not only offer world-class swim lessons, but also comprehensive scuba programs for recreational and professional divers, host community events, scuba and swim equipment sales and service, and worldwide group and private travel.
“I want to thank Diventures for keeping the faith,” said District 1 Alder Steve Stocker, who also is an instructor for Diventures. “I mean, how many times have you looked at different places here? And not found the right place and thought about going somewhere else and we'll see where, but you chose Sun Prairie. We really appreciate that. Thank you.”
The new facility — which will have about 8,000 square feet of usable space — will be constructed at the intersection of Blue Aster Boulevard and South Thompson Road in the Pumpkin Patch Commercial District.
Diventures General Manager Will Munroe said the new facility will take about nine months to construct. It will have a 75-foot pool, 12 feet deep, with a retail store, comfortable classrooms, a scuba service center, and a travel center offering local and international group and private travel.
In addition to swimming, Munroe said he hopes to attract divers and diving instructors to the new school.
“We're looking for dive instructors — I think that's great to mention — we have a couple of dive instructors on our team right now, but as we build that program, we're going to need more,” Munroe said. “And there's a lot of independent instructors around here that I'm sure would love to have a nice facility. I'm sure a lot of those guys bounce around from the YMCA to a liquid pool wherever they can get water. We have it all here as one stop shop for a dive professional.”