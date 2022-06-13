Wisconsin had 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 12, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Heavy rains in southern Wisconsin made planting progress difficult in some areas, but drier conditions in the north helped farmers make good progress planting corn and soybeans.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 7 percent short, 83 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 9 percent short, 81 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus.
Spring tillage was reported as 97 percent complete, over 3 weeks behind last year and 3 days behind the 5-year average.
Corn planting was 94 percent complete, just over 2 weeks behind last year but even with the average. Corn emerged was 84 percent, 9 days behind last year but 1 day ahead of the average. Corn condition was 85 percent good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Soybean planting was 93 percent complete, 11 days behind last year but 4 days ahead of the average. Soybeans emerged was 76 percent, 8 days behind last year but 3 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was 83 percent good to excellent, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Oats planted was reported as 96 percent complete, almost 3 weeks behind last year and 4 days behind the average. Oats emerged was at 86 percent, over 2 weeks behind last year and 5 days behind the average. Four percent of oats had headed. Oat condition was 85 percent good to excellent, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Potato planting was reported as 96 percent complete, 3 weeks behind last year and 1 week behind the average. Potato condition was 94 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Winter wheat was 47 percent headed, 10 days behind last year and 3 days behind the average. One percent of winter wheat was coloring. Winter wheat condition was rated 86 percent good to excellent statewide.
The first cutting of alfalfa was reported at 68 percent complete, 5 days behind last year and 1 day behind the average. All hay condition was reported 81 percent good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from last week. Pasture condition was rated 78 percent good to excellent, up 4 percentage points from last week.