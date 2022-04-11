Winter wheat condition was rated 58 percent good to excellent statewide during the week ending April 10 -- down 3 percentage points from last week.
Wisconsin had one day suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 10, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
There were reports of up to a foot of snow in far northern Wisconsin, while the rest of the state received periodic flurries and rain showers.
Temperatures averaged 0.7 degree below normal. The cool, wet conditions again impeded much field work.
There were a few reports that some farmers were able to spread manure this week, and in southern Wisconsin, winter wheat fields were starting to green up.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 2 percent very short, 7 percent short, 62 percent adequate and 29 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 2 percent very short, 18 percent short, 64 percent adequate and 16 percent surplus.
Winter wheat condition was rated 58 percent good to excellent statewide, down 3 percentage points from last week. One percent of the expected oat crop has been planted.
Spring tillage was reported as 1 percent complete.
Pasture condition was rated 37 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.
