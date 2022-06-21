The Sun Prairie Education Foundation wants you to Build A Legacy by participating in its campaign to help support educational excellence in the Sun Prairie Area School District by purchasing a tile on the new Wolves Wall at Sun Prairie West High School.
Officially kicking off June 21, the Build A Legacy campaign will be followed up in July with mailings the contain a QR code that can be scanned on most smart phones. The code will take interested potential donors to a website that will contain information about how to contribute to the campaign, sponsor a classroom or contribute to the new Wolves Wall at Sun Prairie West High School.
“The flyer that we’re creating that’ll go out in July to households will highlight that — that this is a campaign not just about West High School. This is the campaign about naming rights at all the schools. We’re featuring West a little bit more, because it’s new,” said Rebecca Ketelsen from SPEF.
“But all the funds — we really want to drive home that all the funds raised are for all the kids in Sun Prairie, and that just because you give money to this wall, doesn’t mean it’s only going to benefit kids at this high school. It’s going to benefit any kid that gets a grant through the foundation,” Ketelsen said. “But yeah, there’s still naming rights at all schools.”
The foundation energizes and invests in the future of students by enhancing education options through financial support. The SPEF has funded 70% of grants requesting money since 2006, and most of the recent grants that meet the Foundation’s mission have been 100% funded.
In 17 years, SPEF has awarded 435 grants totaling over $750,000 reaching thousands of Sun Prairie kids.
“There is a much smaller number that we haven’t funded,” said SPEF Board President Jim McCourt.
As part of planning for the new Sun Prairie West High School, a donor wall located in the main commons area has been created in which donors to the Sun Prairie Education Foundation naming rights campaign can be prominently recognized with their names on a plaque for all to see.
What is a naming rights campaign?The naming rights campaign, called A Foundation Worth Building when it was first launched in 2010 at the completion of Sun Prairie East High School, allowed donors to name any area in the new high school. Although most selected classrooms to be named, board member Gene Schey donated money to have the commons area named Schey Commons, and then-SPEF President Glenn Fenske had the courtyard named in his honor. Other donors chose classrooms to be named in their family’s honor, or in honor of a longtime teacher.
Areas still remain to be named at Sun Prairie East — the Library Media Center, the Performing Arts Center, the Fieldhouse, individual classrooms and trophy cases, for example.
The layout and design of Sun Prairie West High School spurred some different ideas.
“One of the things we’re talking about this whole campaign is a legacy — building a legacy, creating a legacy,” Ketelsen said. “And then featuring people who have left us a legacy — featuring [SPEF board members] Chet [Bradley] and Ollie [Berge], the Piddington gift that was given for Pid’s Place home plate, things like that. So the whole the whole concept is building on this idea of leaving a legacy for Sun Prairie.”
Foundation board members recently toured areas at the new Sun Prairie West High School and revealed the West Wolves Wall.
“Because of the open concept here, we couldn’t really name classrooms,” Ketelsen said. “So that’s why we came up with the Wolves Wall. And the tiles have different levels. There’s the $2,500, level, $10,000 level, $25,000 level and $50,000 level tiles. And all of that money goes to the Education Foundation. Anything over $100,000 would go to the school district.”
To learn more about the Foundation and the Build a Legacy Naming Rights Campaign, see www.sunprairieeducationfoundation.org.