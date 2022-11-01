A nationwide baby formula shortage that stressed families for much of 2022 is easing in Wisconsin, but questions about formula access still loom for some caregivers.

Grocery store shelves still aren’t as full as they were before the shortage began in February, said Camen Hofer, the chair of the Wisconsin WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) Association and director of the Wood County Health Department’s WIC program.

Formula at Woodman's
Similac formula is seen on the shelf at the Willy Street Co-op North grocery store in Madison on Oct. 18, 2022. But a sign informs shoppers that the product Similac Total Comfort is out of stock. A nationwide baby formula shortage that stressed families for much of 2022 is easing in Wisconsin, but some caregivers are still struggling to find specialty formulas.
Baby water?

Jugs of water advertised as “specially purified for babies” are shown at a Madison, Wis. Woodman’s Market on Oct. 19, 2022. Some Wisconsin parents have reported a shortage of nursery or “baby” water products. “If a family has an infant that’s immunocompromised, distilled water can be an equivalent to nursery water,” said Camila Martin, a pediatric clinical nutritionist at UW Health Kids. “There’s actually no regulations on what nursery water is.”
Enfamil at Woodman's

Cans of Reckitt Mead Johnson’s Enfamil are shown at a Woodman's Market in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 19, 2022.

