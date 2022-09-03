Bank of Sun Prairie Senior Branch Manager Pam Blattner reviewed information with family visiting the bank’s branch inside Sun Prairie West High School, located at 2850 Ironwood Drive, during the school’s community open house Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Sun Prairie Area School District and Bank of Sun Prairie announce the opening of a Bank of Sun Prairie branch in Sun Prairie West High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the first day of the school year. Many visitors went through the branch during the Aug. 28 open house at SPWHS, which is located at 2850 Ironwood Drive on the city’s far west side.
While students, staff, and teachers can do their banking at the branch, a major emphasis of the branch is giving students the opportunity to learn more about money, banking, and planning for the future.
“We could not be more pleased in extending our partnership between Bank of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Area School District,” Sun Prairie Area School District Superintendent Brad Saron said.
“The opening of the banking branch in West High School highlights our mutual support of our students, and their understanding of fiscal literacy, not just in a class but in actuality with a trusted partner,” Saron added. “We are fortunate to have this opportunity as we serve kids and families.”
“Sun Prairie Area School District’s commitment to expanding knowledge of financial concepts is a driver behind us delivering solutions directly to students directly in their school environment. Bank of Sun Prairie’s Financial Fitness Center is featured prominently in the branch and eventually in the classroom,” said Jimmy Kauffman, Bank of Sun Prairie’s president and CEO and chairman of the board of directors.
“We’re also thrilled to employ students in the bank branch – we see it as a really neat career exploration opportunity for those interested in customer service, banking and finance,” Kauffman added.
The Sun Prairie Area School District serves more than 8,400 students in grades 4K-12 in its 15 schools – nine elementary schools, three middle schools, two high schools, one alternative learning academy and a 4-year-old Kindergarten (or 4K) program. Learn more online at sunprairieschools.org.
A locally owned, full-service community bank with $573 million in assets, Bank of Sun Prairie has branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove; learn more at bankofsunprairie.com.