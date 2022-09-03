Sun Prairie Area School District and Bank of Sun Prairie announce the opening of a Bank of Sun Prairie branch in Sun Prairie West High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the first day of the school year. Many visitors went through the branch during the Aug. 28 open house at SPWHS, which is located at 2850 Ironwood Drive on the city’s far west side.

Bank of Sun Prairie opens branch at Sun Prairie West High School

Bank of Sun Prairie Senior Branch Manager Pam Blattner reviewed information with family visiting the bank’s branch inside Sun Prairie West High School, located at 2850 Ironwood Drive, during the school’s community open house Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

While students, staff, and teachers can do their banking at the branch, a major emphasis of the branch is giving students the opportunity to learn more about money, banking, and planning for the future.

Brad Saron

Jimmy Kauffman

