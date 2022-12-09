Bank of Sun Prairie’s Dave Suchomel and Ron Blawusch recently announced their simultaneous retirements effective Dec. 31, 2022.

Their careers and dedication to Bank of Sun Prairie are so remarkable that the Wisconsin Bankers Association awarded Suchomel and Blawusch Lifetime Achievement Awards earlier this year.

Dave Suchomel

Ron Blawusch

