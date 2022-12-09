Bank of Sun Prairie’s Dave Suchomel and Ron Blawusch recently announced their simultaneous retirements effective Dec. 31, 2022.
Their careers and dedication to Bank of Sun Prairie are so remarkable that the Wisconsin Bankers Association awarded Suchomel and Blawusch Lifetime Achievement Awards earlier this year.
Chief Credit Officer Suchomel has been with Bank of Sun Prairie for 37 years. He joined the bank Nov. 25, 1985. He started and has led the credit department and has been instrumental in the bank’s significant loan growth. He has led the bank through several credit cycles, the financial crisis, and most recently the pandemic.
Under Suchomel’ s leadership and dedication to transparency, the bank has advanced through challenging economic times. His leadership has been felt far beyond the bank, he has enriched the Sun Prairie community and changed the lives of many through mentorship and passion. His tireless hard work and dedication in making the bank the best it can be and the relationships he has built over the years has been extraordinary.
Suchomel is a Sun Prairie native and lives in Sun Prairie with his wife, Sue. They have three adult children, Mark (Megan), Tim (Shana), Christie (Cody) and two grandchildren, Parker, and Adelyn.
Chief Lending Officer Blawusch has enjoyed a 23-year career with Bank of Sun Prairie after joining the organization on July 19,1999. Under Blawusch’s leadership, the bank has grown its loan portfolio by $324 million with minimal credit issues due to his relentless pursuit of credit quality.
Blawusch is one of the most well-known and respected bankers across Dane County. Blawusch’s mantra of “always do the right thing” has served the bank well. He is a stalwart in the Sun Prairie community with a special dedication to the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin and Sun Prairie Lions Club.
Blawusch is a Sun Prairie native and lives in Sun Prairie with his wife, Karen. They have three adult children, Rachel (Keith), Ashley, Aaron (Amy) and four grandchildren, Mason, Ryder, Calla and Kenrik.
“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the illustrious careers of Ron and Dave. Not only have they both served in strategic roles for many years at Bank of Sun Prairie, but they also have both contributed to the success of the community banking industry across Wisconsin,” stated Bank of Sun Prairie’s President and CEO Jimmy Kauffman.
“Unquestionably, they are two of the best to represent Bank of Sun Prairie over our 125 year history. They have been invaluable colleagues and partners to me over the years and for that I express the deepest heartfelt thanks to them,” Kauffman added.
“Bank of Sun Prairie simply would not be where it is today without Ron and Dave. They have been legendary leaders for this organization inspiring our customers, colleagues, board, and stockholders,” Kauffman said. “We will continue to strive to work as hard and deliver as much support as Ron and Dave have over the years.”
Bank of Sun Prairie is a locally-owned, full service community bank with $603 million in assets and four branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove.