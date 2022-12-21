Whether you're buying a gift card online or grabbing one off the shelf at a store, shop carefully to make sure you're not falling for a scam.

Before purchasing a gift card online, BBB recommends these tips:

Santa holding gift cards

Even Santa knows that thieves are known to remove gift cards from the display rack and record the numbers associated with that card, including the activation PIN. Before purchasing a gift card, look carefully at the packaging for any tears, wrinkles, or other indications of tampering.

Tags