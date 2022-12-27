Alyse Peters (left) presents artist Allison Hokinson and Beans ‘n Cream employees with the award for best business holiday decorations.
Allison Hokinson’s paintings on the windows of Beans ‘n Cream that won best decorated business in Downtown Sun Prairie.
Beans ‘n Cream was awarded the best decorated business in the 2nd Annual Downtown Sun Prairie Decorating Contest on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Allison Hokinson was the artist behind the paintings that claimed the top prize. The white paintings consists of various animals, trees and snowflakes.
“I chose this because it goes beyond Christmas,” Hokinson said. “It’s a winter scene that people can enjoy longer than just the holiday season.”
City of Sun Prairie Events Coordinator Alyse Peters awarded Hokinson and Beans ‘n Cream with a plaque to hang up in the coffeeshop.
“We posted all of the pictures of the businesses’ decorations on Facebook,” Peters said. “Beans ‘n Cream received the most votes.”
Hokinson’s daughter works at Beans ‘n Cream and Hokinson does the art work for all of their signs.
“It’s my passion,” Hokinson said. “I want more businesses to do this next year. I would love to do more.”
