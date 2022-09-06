Prime Rib Flavored Jerky recalled
Buy Now

Magnolia Provision Company, Inc. of Knoxville, Tenn. is recalling approximately 497 lbs. of beef jerky products -- including this Prime Rib flavored jerky -- that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sept. 6, 2022.

 USDA FSIS

Magnolia Provision Company, Inc. of Knoxville, Tenn. is recalling approximately 497 lbs. of beef jerky products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sept. 6, 2022.

The ready-to-eat beef jerky items were produced on Aug. 25, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:

Tags