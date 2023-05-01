Chase Lumber and its three area locations -- Sun Prairie (on McCoy Road, above), DeForest and McFarland -- will be merging with Bliffert Lumber & Hardware, but will remain known as Chase Lumber locations.
Bliffert Lumber & Hardware has merged in Madison area Chase Lumber and its three locations in Sun Prairie, DeForest and McFarland.
Chase Lumber has been serving South Central Wisconsin and the surrounding area since 1897 specializing in lumber, millwork, windows, cabinets, decking, kitchens and baths.
“Joining forces with Bliffert and combining nearly 2-1/2 centuries of serving the building industry in Wisconsin is a giant step forward for Chase Lumber’s customers and employees,” said Valerie Stiener, President, Chase Lumber. Adding,
“We know that Bliffert is a company that shares our values, especially concerning employees, customers, and community," Stiener added.
"We believe Bliffert Lumber does that and more," Stiener said. "A large firm that operates as a family-run business, Bliffert brings buying power and expertise that should allow Chase Lumber to operate as a premier supplier of building materials for many years to come.”
“At Bliffert Lumber & Hardware, we are continually improving on the construction and home improvement experience for our customers across Wisconsin,” said Eli Bliffert, Vice President, Bliffert Lumber & Hardware.
“Chase Lumber Company shares our focus on excellent service and commitment to staff and community. Adding these locations will provide our Madison area customers with an improved range of services, products, and support," Bliffert added. "Being able to combine two fifth generation family-owned lumber companies is not something you get to do every day, if ever. It is the coolest thing since cold beer. We are absolutely stronger together.”
Both organizations are excited to move forward with a shared vision, making meaningful contributions to their communities and partners.
Bliffert Lumber and Hardware has served contractors and homeowners in southeastern Wisconsin for more than 115 years. Since incorporating in 1904, Bliffert has helped the community grow by supplying building materials to hospitals, stadiums, new homes, and a variety of other projects.
Now in its fifth generation of Bliffert family ownership, the company remains family-owned and operated with personal service at each of its 13 locations.