Bliffert Lumber & Hardware has merged in Madison area Chase Lumber and its three locations in Sun Prairie, DeForest and McFarland.

Chase Lumber has been serving South Central Wisconsin and the surrounding area since 1897 specializing in lumber, millwork, windows, cabinets, decking, kitchens and baths.

Chase Lumber McCoy Road location in Sun Prairie

Chase Lumber and its three area locations -- Sun Prairie (on McCoy Road, above), DeForest and McFarland -- will be merging with Bliffert Lumber & Hardware, but will remain known as Chase Lumber locations.
Bliffert Lumber & Hardware (2023)

Bliffert Lumber & Hardware -- with 13 locations in Wisconsin (including Oak Creek, above) -- has merged in Madison area Chase Lumber and it’s three locations in Sun Prairie, DeForest and McFarland.

