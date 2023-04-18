Brooks Tractor's Rod Nachreiner (far right) received one of three Technician of the Year awards presented by Jeff Reynolds, Global Director C & F Aftermarket & Customer Support at John Deere (second from left) recently in Moline, Ill.
A Sun Prairie Brooks Tractor employee was one of three national recipients of an inaugural award presented to John Deere employees.
John Deere Construction and Forestry dealers from across North America nominated their top technicians to receive John Deere’s Technician of the Year recognition. From those nominations, John Deere selected 12 regional winners and three national winners.
Brooks Tractor’s nominee, Rod Nachreiner, was selected as a national winner. The national winners were hosted at John Deere’s headquarters in Moline, Ill., for a three-day event which included meeting the leadership team at John Deere.
Besides earning John Deere’s highest recognition for technicians, Nachreiner has also earned Capstone certification to repair all of John Deere’s latest equipment. With the exponential growth in technology used in John Deere’s construction equipment, technicians must be able to not only fix the mechanical parts of a machine, but also all the computer componentry.
To achieve the knowledge level necessary to repair today’s construction equipment requires a significant investment in training by the dealer and a smart and dedicated technician.
“Rod is reliable and over the course of 30 years had only a handful of absences due to illness, which he typically will still respond to a call if contacted by a customer,” wrote Mary Kay Brooks, who completed the nomination form. “Rod is genuine in his passion for John Deere equipment, for safety and building moral with his teammates. He will jump in and assist anyone in need at work or at home.”
Nachreiner will do what it takes to ensure the repair is 100% complete or find a way for the machine to get running so the customer can get back to work, she added.
“His goal is for the customer to always be pleased with Brooks Tractor and their John Deere Equipment,” she added on the nomination form. “Rod will go the extra mile and is not afraid to take on the hard jobs that others cannot figure out.”
“Brooks Tractor is proud of Rod and all of their dedicated team of technicians,” remarked Lew Brooks, president and CEO of Sun Prairie-based Brooks Tractor.
Brooks Tractor is located at 1900 W. Main St.; for more information, visit online at brookstractor.com.