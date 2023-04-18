A Sun Prairie Brooks Tractor employee was one of three national recipients of an inaugural award presented to John Deere employees.

John Deere Construction and Forestry dealers from across North America nominated their top technicians to receive John Deere’s Technician of the Year recognition.  From those nominations, John Deere selected 12 regional winners and three national winners. 

Rod Nachreiner named one of three national John Deere Technician of the Year recipients

Brooks Tractor's Rod Nachreiner (far right) received one of three Technician of the Year awards presented by Jeff Reynolds, Global Director C & F Aftermarket & Customer Support at John Deere (second from left) recently in Moline, Ill.

