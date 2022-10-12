Budding Butterfly owner/operator Kristi Braswell—surrounded by family, employees, Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, and city officials—officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the COVID-19-delayed grand opening of the store last week.
After extensive construction and closure due to COVID-19, Budding Butterfly at 101 E. Main St. in historical downtown Sun Prairie has celebrated its grand opening.
Store owner/operator Kristi Braswell—surrounded by family, employees, Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, and city officials—celebrated her milestone on Oct. 5.
Braswell shared her enthusiasm for taking the vacant space after the explosion to create an environment of healing and enrichment. It came at a time of personal change as her corporate job of 17 years ended.
After exploring various business models and leaning harder into her spirituality, she was called to open a metaphysical store. “We are thrilled to be a part of downtown Sun Prairie,” she said.
Budding Butterfly offers products and services to empower growth and transformation on a spiritual journey and as a safe space meant for healing. Crystals fill the front half of the space while other tools such as books, incense, candles, tapestries and Tarot and Oracle cards fill the back space.
The shop hosts a bi-weekly spiritually connected support group is open to the public and frequently meet on the eclectic-decor patio when weather permits. In addition, several days a week, including weekend and evening hours, Psychic Mediums & Tarot Readers are available to connect to loved ones who have crossed over to helping you discover your highest path. Check the business Facebook page or the website www.buddingbutterflywi.com for availability.
She concluded by saying, “Magic happens in this space. Come in and experience it!”