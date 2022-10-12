Budding Butterfly

Budding Butterfly owner/operator Kristi Braswell—surrounded by family, employees, Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, and city officials—officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the COVID-19-delayed grand opening of the store last week.

 Contributed/Barbara Behling

After extensive construction and closure due to COVID-19, Budding Butterfly at 101 E. Main St. in historical downtown Sun Prairie has celebrated its grand opening.

