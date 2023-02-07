The University of Wisconsin's Carbone Cancer Center is one of three research institutions in the United States participating in a breast cancer vaccine clinical trial and was the first to administer the vaccine to a participating patient.

The trial is testing a novel vaccine, developed by Dr. Nora Disis at the University of Washington in Seattle, designed to prevent the recurrence of triple-negative breast cancer, according to Dr. Lee Wilke, senior medical director of Clinical Oncology Services, UW Health, and principal investigator for the clinical trial at UW Carbone.

University of Wisconsin (UW)

