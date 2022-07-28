Career Connections returns to World Dairy Expo this fall to connect students and young professionals with job and internship opportunities in the dairy industry.
An onsite networking event on Friday, Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m. in Mendota 4 of the Exhibition Hall, is a part of the program in addition to an online job board.
“Career Connections builds the future of dairy by assisting youth and young adults with establishing relationships within the industry and taking their job or internship search to the next level,” said Cassi Miller, Attendee Programs Specialist.
“World Dairy Expo is an optimal time and location to connect these young professionals with hiring companies and farms as the global dairy industry meets in Madison,” Miller added.
Career Connections is a free resource and event for all involved – from job seekers to dairy farms and companies.
Job and internship seekers who want to take advantage of this unique opportunity at Expo can visit the same website to view a current list of openings and register for the in-person event.
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. The global dairy industry will return to Madison for the 55th event, Oct. 2-7, 2022, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display. Admission tickets to WDE can be purchased at worlddairyexpo.com.