With bright colors on the walls and plenty of windows in the former bank location, the staff of the Wisconsin Early Autism Project cut the ribbon for its new Sun Prairie facility April 25 along with City of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce officials.

“With the opening of our Sun Prairie Learning Center, we hope to bring families here in the greater Sun Prairie area, compassionate and contemporary [applied behavior analysis or] ABA services,” said Christine Laurent, director of the WEAP Sun Prairie Learning Center.

Vault at WEAP (2023)
The Wisconsin Early Autism Project (WEAP) still use the vault (above) at the former Park Bank location -- to store surplus toys that are rotated for children at the center to play with.
Wisconsin Early Autism Project Sun Prairie Center (2023)
The Wisconsin Early Autism Project has already converted the covered portion of the former Park Bank office at 2679 Windsor St.(above) into a play area. WEAP officially cut the ribbon on April 25.
Christina Williams with WEAP worker (2023)
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams (left) welcomed the Wisconsin Early Autism Project to its new location in the former Park Bank office at 2679 Windsor St., next to Burracho's, as part of a chamber ribbon cutting event held Tuesday, April 25.
Esser and Laurent (2023)
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser offered welcoming remarks to Wisconsin Early Autism Project Center Director Christine Laurent (right) as part of the April 25 ribbon cutting event presented by the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce.
Ribbon cut at Sun Prairie WEAP center (2023)
With Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and City of Sun Prairie officials on hand, a Wisconsin Early Autism Project worker cut the ribbon April 25 to officially open the new Sun Prairie Center at 2679 Windsor St.

