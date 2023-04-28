With Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and City of Sun Prairie officials on hand, a Wisconsin Early Autism Project worker cut the ribbon April 25 to officially open the new Sun Prairie Center at 2679 Windsor St.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser offered welcoming remarks to Wisconsin Early Autism Project Center Director Christine Laurent (right) as part of the April 25 ribbon cutting event presented by the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce.
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams (left) welcomed the Wisconsin Early Autism Project to its new location in the former Park Bank office at 2679 Windsor St., next to Burracho's, as part of a chamber ribbon cutting event held Tuesday, April 25.
With bright colors on the walls and plenty of windows in the former bank location, the staff of the Wisconsin Early Autism Project cut the ribbon for its new Sun Prairie facility April 25 along with City of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce officials.
“With the opening of our Sun Prairie Learning Center, we hope to bring families here in the greater Sun Prairie area, compassionate and contemporary [applied behavior analysis or] ABA services,” said Christine Laurent, director of the WEAP Sun Prairie Learning Center.
The center provide services for children with autism spectrum disorder at the center as well as in-home and sometimes in a daycare setting.
“We are flexible with where we provide our services,” Laurent said. “And we feel that that’s a really important part of what we do provide because we do have that flexibility to work with families to figure out what’s going to fit best for their needs and their schedule.”
Laurent, a Behavioral Treatment Licensed Supervisor for the Madison region, began working with autistic clients during a college internship in 1994 through Carroll University. Laurent’s undergraduate degree is in psychology with minors in Biology and Sociology. She later went on to complete a master’s degree in applied behavioral analysis in 2014, and has been with WEAP for all of her career.
The former Park Bank office provided a ready-made space for WEAP, Laurent said, right down to the vault and the drive-through lane.
“We were fortunate enough to find the space that was previously a bank and also a retail space and you will be able to tell this by the drive-thru that has now been turned into a playground; and, the vault on site which is our favorite talking piece. It’s still here but it no longer protects money — it now protects extra toys that we have on rotation,” Laurent said with a laugh.
“Feel free to take a look at that as you walk by — I promise it is thoroughly bolted into the floor,” Laurent added with a smile. “I’ve tested it many times — it makes me nervous.”
The large windows, bright colors, and wide open spaces are what visitors see first as they tour the facility. But the staff also likes the location of the new Sun Prairie center, according to Laurent.
“We’re just really loving the space a lot. We love the location — so many restaurants close by. I’m sure Burracho’s is really happy we moved in — we’ve got a lot of staff that pop over there on a daily basis for lunch,” Laurent told the chamber ambassadors and city officials assembled to cut the ribbon. “Lots of great shopping in the area and stuff too. We’re really fortunate to find this space.”
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams welcomed WEAP to the chamber and the community.
“We’re very excited to have you here and in our community,” Williams said. “We have a lot of ambassadors and board members that are here not only to congratulate you and but also to support you today and into the future. And we are really excited to be working with you and supporting you as we continue to grow childcare options here in the Sun Prairie area. This is a great, great venue and really appreciate you having us in and sharing it with the community.”
Mayor Paul Esser also thanked WEAP for coming to Sun Prairie.
“As you can imagine, in Sun Prairie, we’re used to doing ribbon cuttings — we’re doing a lot of them these days,” Esser said.
“But this is a special one today. You’re bringing a unique service into this community that wasn’t here before that’s going to serve us here in Sun Prairie, in the greater Sun Prairie community and in the rest of Dane County,” the mayor added. “And it’s a special service and a much-needed service for the families. And so we’re pleased to have you here. It’s just a great event. Great to be here with you today and so pleased you’re here.”
Laurent said Sun Prairie area families with children who may be on the autism spectrum should first go to the WEAP website, https://wiautism.com/, and schedule an appointment for a diagnosis (Laurent said those are done at the West Madison center at 1210 Fourier Drive).
“We are a great resource for diagnosis. And there’s no commitment to come to us as a provider if you get a diagnosis through us,” Laurent said in an interview after the ribbon was cut.
“We will just share the list of providers — there’s many providers in Dane County . . . whoever’s going to be a good fit for families and whoever can get families up and going,” Laurent added, “because everyone is pretty busy and staffing still continues to be a bit of a challenge in this market.
“We’re doing our best we can to get families up and going and started,” Laurent said.
The Wisconsin Early Autism Project’s Sun Prairie Center is located at 2679 Windsor St., next to Burracho’s; seewiautism.com/locations/madisonfor more information about the Sun Prairie center.