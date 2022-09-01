The City of Sun Prairie recently amended its regulations to make it easier for eating and drinking establishments to obtain required permits for sidewalk cafés.

City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said the new regulations create a more efficient process for businesses seeking to provide outdoor café style of seating for customers.

Jake King

King
City of Sun Prairie revises sidewalk café ordinance

Scott Kugler

Kugler

