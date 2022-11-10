Sheraton Madison Hotel

The Sheraton Hotel Madison, set to host the next Wisconsin Tech Council lunch, is located at 706 John Nolen Drive in Madison.

 Contributed

Metabolism is the set of life-giving biochemical reactions that enable human cells to grow, develop and maintain physiological stability while adapting to external change. But what happens when metabolism goes array? Many diseases and conditions, some rare but some as prevalent as cancer, can take root.

Researchers from the Morgridge Institute for Research, a private biomedical research body housed within the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, will talk about their work and the broader UW-Madison focus on metabolic health at the Tuesday, Nov. 22, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

Tags