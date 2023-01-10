Bank of Sun Prairie’s Christopher Cox has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Business Banking Officer.
Cox has enjoyed a successful career in commercial banking for more than 20 years in central and southern Wisconsin where he has specialized in commercial lending and managing extensive portfolios across widely respected community banks.
He now oversees the business lending department of lenders and portfolio managers after serving under recently retired Chief Lending Officer Ron Blawusch.
Bank of Sun Prairie’s commercial lending team is working throughout central and southern Wisconsin and under Cox’s leadership, the area continues to grow recently adding a junior business banker and currently recruiting a vice president, business banker to round out the growing practice.
“Chris is the exact right person at the exact right time to step into this critical executive leadership role for Bank of Sun Prairie,” exclaimed Bank of Sun Prairie’s President and CEO Jimmy Kauffman.
“He brings the perfect combination of leadership skills and a deep understanding of commercial lending and complex portfolio management – and most importantly," Kauffman added, "our customers and Chris’ team respect and admire his technical expertise and warm personality, a winning combination.”
Cox earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from UW-Madison, an MBA in accounting from University of Phoenix and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking.
Cox has served as a community volunteer in board and governance capacities, serving nonprofits and organizations focused on economic development. He lives in Fall River with his family.
Bank of Sun Prairie is a locally owned, full-service community bank with $639.5 million in assets and five branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove.