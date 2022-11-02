In-person absentee voting is scheduled to continue in the City of Sun Prairie through Saturday, Nov. 5 and at City Hall inside the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St., and at the Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, during these dates and times:.
City Hall Hours:
November 2—3, 2022: 8 a.m.—6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m.—5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5: 8 a.m.—12 p.m.
Library Hours:
November 2-3: 9:30 a.m.—6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4: 9:30 a.m.—5 p,m.
Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022: 9:30—11:30 a.m.
Voting is also available at the following City of Sun Prairie polling places on Tuesday, Nov. 8, which is Election Day in Wisconsin:
District 1A — Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane.
District 1B — Sun Prairie Municipal Building City Hall, 300 E. Main St.
District 2A — Heartland Church, 800 Wilburn Road.
District 2B — Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street.
District 3A — Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive.
District 3B — Living Water Church, 3075 Prospect Drive.
District 4A — Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main St.
District 4B — Focus Church, 411 N. Thompson Road.
Not sure where to vote? Go online to myvote.wi.gov to learn more.
Voter Eligibility
To be eligible to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election, prospective voters must:
• Be a United States citizen;
• Be age 18 or older by Election Day;
• Have resided at your current address at least 28 consecutive days before election;
• Have, if convicted of a felony, completed terms of sentence including probation/parole;
• Have not placed a bet or wager on the outcome of the election; and
• Have not been adjudicated incompetent to vote (only a judge can make such a ruling).
As of October, a total of 22,270 voters are registered to vote in Sun Prairie among Sun Prairie’s voting age population of 27,754 residents.