Downtown Sun Prairie holiday events — including the Fire & Lights Parade featuring Mayor Paul Esser and Santa on the steps at the Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum at 115 E. Main St. on Dec. 4, 2021 — returned with many patrons ready to shop at downtown businesses and restaurants.
Downtown Sun Prairie will host the annual Fire & Lights Holiday Parade followed by the tree lighting in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum on Saturday, Nov. 26, featuring a special guest appearance from Santa Claus.
The annual event is a partnership between the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue and the Historical Library & Museum.
As the audience waits for the fire trucks to arrive they can enjoy entertainment and treats beginning at 5:45 p.m. Fusion Dance Academy dancers will kick-off the parade with a street performance in front of the museum.
Area fire departments (and even some City of Sun Prairie departments, in years past) bring their trucks to Sun Prairie decorated with lights, snow machines, favorite holiday decorations and bubbles for the holiday season.
The fire trucks will depart from Kroncke Drive at approximately 5:55 p.m., travel east on Main Street and proceed until they are parked side-by-side in two lanes at the intersection of Main Street and Church / Market Streets.
After all of the fire trucks are parked, special guest Santa Claus arrives to use his special holiday magic to light the Downtown Christmas tree located in front of the museum.
After the tree is lit, spectators can get an up-close look at the fire trucks parked on Main Street for their viewing (and photography) pleasure.
The tentative schedule (with some details remaining to be confirmed) is as follows:
5:55—6 p.m. — Fusion Dance Academy performance—on the street, in front of the museum at 115 E. Main St.
6-6:30 p.m. — Fire Truck Parade.
6:30—6:40 p.m. — Holiday Tree Lighting—in front of the museum.
6:40—7:30 p.m. — Santa Visits—on the steps of the museum.
8 p.m. — Latest Street Opening.
Weather conditions may impact the schedule; check sunprairiestar.com and the Downtown Sun Prairie Facebook page for details.