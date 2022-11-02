Downtown Sun Prairie will host the annual Fire & Lights Holiday Parade followed by the tree lighting in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum on Saturday, Nov. 26, featuring a special guest appearance from Santa Claus.

The annual event is a partnership between the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue and the Historical Library & Museum.

CGFD in Fire & Lights Parade (2021)
The Cottage Grove Fire Department decked out one of its trucks in holiday lights for the 2021 Fire & Lights Parade along Main Street.
Fire & Lights (2022)
Downtown Sun Prairie holiday events — including the Fire & Lights Parade featuring Mayor Paul Esser and Santa on the steps at the Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum at 115 E. Main St. on Dec. 4, 2021 — returned with many patrons ready to shop at downtown businesses and restaurants.