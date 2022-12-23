We Energies is urging customers to reduce natural gas use due to significant damage experienced by one of the interstate pipeline supplies who provides natural gas to the company.

The Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company want to assure City of Sun Prairie residents that the impacted pipeline is not a direct supplier of Sun Prairie natural gas.

