The Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial’s corporate giving program, is offering 123 scholarships to students this year. Graduating high school seniors who have an agriculture or rural background, or plan to major in an agriculture-related field at a community college, university or technical school are encouraged to apply between now and March 15.

Each scholarship recipient will receive $1,500 for educational tuition expenses. Qualified applicants must be graduating seniors who live in Compeer Financial’s 144-county territory and have a 3.0 GPA or higher. Recipients will be selected based on a combination of academic achievement; agricultural, community and youth organization involvement; and essays.

Compeer Financial

Compeer Financial, formerly Badgerland Financial, is headquartered at 2600 Jenny Wren Trail in Sun Prairie’s Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.

