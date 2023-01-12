The Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial’s corporate giving program, is offering 123 scholarships to students this year. Graduating high school seniors who have an agriculture or rural background, or plan to major in an agriculture-related field at a community college, university or technical school are encouraged to apply between now and March 15.
Each scholarship recipient will receive $1,500 for educational tuition expenses. Qualified applicants must be graduating seniors who live in Compeer Financial’s 144-county territory and have a 3.0 GPA or higher. Recipients will be selected based on a combination of academic achievement; agricultural, community and youth organization involvement; and essays.
To date, the fund has awarded 591 scholarships to graduating seniors, totaling $886,500.
“At Compeer, our mission is to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America and providing scholarships is just one way we can help fulfill our mission,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist. “We know there is a bright future for agriculture and rural communities with these students.”
Students can find more information and link to the scholarship application at compeer.com/scholarships. All applications must be submitted through the online platform. No paper or email copies will be accepted. The application deadline is March 15.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America. Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated one percent of annual net earnings to support the Fund’s focus areas of education, youth engagement, rural development and community enrichment, agricultural advocacy and development, and cooperative initiatives.
The fund is managed by a Board of Trustees, made up of team members from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin and members of the Compeer Financial Board of Directors. More information about opportunities available through the Fund can be found at Compeer.com/giving-back.
Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative, with an office in the Smith's Crossing neighborhood in Sun Prairie, serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $28.1 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin; learn more at www.compeer.com .