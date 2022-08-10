Compeer Financial returned a record $150 million in patronage payments to eligible member-owners in August -- a $5 million increase over the organization’s 2021 payout.

The payments equate to nearly 42 percent of the cooperative’s adjusted earnings.

Rod Hebrink

Compeer Financial

Compeer Financial, formerly Badgerland Financial, is headquartered at 2600 Jenny Wren Trail in Sun Prairie’s Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.

