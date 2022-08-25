Two Sun Prairie businesses — Compeer Financial and Madison Graphics Company — will expand in Sun Prairie if action taken Aug. 23 by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission is affirmed by the Sun Prairie City Council.

City Planner Ria Hull outlined the proposal by Madison Graphics to construct a 16,500 sq. ft. multi-tenant flex building at 1320 N. Bristol St., which is currently an empty lot and previously house Sunny Day Preschool.

