Two Sun Prairie businesses — Compeer Financial and Madison Graphics Company — will expand in Sun Prairie if action taken Aug. 23 by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission is affirmed by the Sun Prairie City Council.
City Planner Ria Hull outlined the proposal by Madison Graphics to construct a 16,500 sq. ft. multi-tenant flex building at 1320 N. Bristol St., which is currently an empty lot and previously house Sunny Day Preschool.
Madison Graphics, a graphic design and vehicle wrapping business, will occupy the primary tenant space. Remaining tenant spaces are intended for similar uses including office, professional services, storage, indoor sales or services, and light industrial. The site is currently vacant and zoned Suburban Office.
Primary access to the site will be from North Bristol Street with secondary access proposed from Stonehaven Drive. An existing off-street multi-use path is located parallel the North Bristol Street right-of-way. The building placement is set back from Bristol and up near Stonehaven to allow room for 40+ parking stalls to the east, west and south.
A six-foot tall solid wood fence will screen the development from the adjacent residences located to the west.
According to the planning staff report by Planner Sarah Sauer, the building exterior will consist primarily of corrugated metal with pre-finished smart siding and concrete masonry units (CMU) in gray tones. End units will have upper level loft space highlighted in red tones. The CMU carries around the building to the north façade.
The primary façade facing North Bristol Street will have transparent storefront windows with a metal overhang. Overhead doors are located to the rear of the building. Metal wall trellises with landscaping are provided along the north and south facades, according to the report.
Madison Graphics is located in a similar building just north of the site on North Bristol Street. The company — which completes large format printing jobs, as well as vehicle wraps, window graphics, banners, windows, and signs — will be the anchor tenant in the building occupying around 9,000 sq. ft. of space. It currently has seven full-time employees.
Owner Adam Hegge told the commission he agreed with staff recommendations. He said he has been in the community for five to six years. “I need to expand,” he told the commission Tuesday night in the council chambers. “I need more room.” He also said he believed the empty lot was the last one available in Sun Prairie to expand.
A letter of intent states that PlanRight General Construction and Paul Nooyen will construct the building. Hegge intends to lease the remaining suites to a vehicle detailing business, a start-up heating, ventilation and air conditioning company, a small retail or contractor that needs rear storage, an insurance or real estate office and a small contractor unit where a small machinery space is needed.
“We are excited about moving to a larger building as we have had great success in the Sun Prairie market,” the letter of intent filed with the city reads. “Our ultimate goal as owner/developer is to occupy the entire building in the future. For now, we are looking to have a building that other smaller operation can get started in and contribute to the area in services for the community. This location provides for many opportunities with exposure for our business and other with the present traffic flow and being on the main road that is the gate way to the Sun Prairie Business Park.”
District 2 Alder and commissioner Bob Jokisch expressed appreciation for Hegge’s decision to expand in Sun Prairie. “This is a very exciting project and we’re very pleased,” Jokisch said. “Thank you very much.”
The commission voted unanimously to recommend final council approval of the Madison Graphics plan.
Compeer’s plan calls for amending an existing precise implementation plan to construct a 5,409 sq. ft. expansion with additional parking at its Smith’s Crossing office located at 2600 Jenny Wren Trail.
According to Sauer’s staff report, the PIP was approved for Badgerland Financial in 2014 for the construction of a roughly 31,000 sq. ft. financial office building with employee training rooms and the intent for a future expansion.
The expansion will accommodate 60 additional employees with hours remaining 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday. The applicant intends to begin site work in fall 2022 with construction beginning in early 2023.
Due to the presence of the gas pipeline, the building is situated near the center of the site. The proposed addition brings the building closer to the preferred maximum 15-foot front yard setback. The 34-stall parking addition satisfies the 1 to 300 parking ratio required for office uses and continues to provide the opportunity for cross access with future development on the adjacent site, which is also currently owned by Compeer Financial.
A letter of intent said Compeer will have 100 employees at 2600 Jenny Wren Trail when the expansion is complete in early to mid-2023. Compeer Financial is a member-owned, Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. Compeer provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend final city council approval of the PIP amendment for Compeer Financial to expand its Sun Prairie facility.