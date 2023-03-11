Compeer Financial recently announced a new partnership for rural economic development with Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF). The partnership will expand SMIF’s Rural Entrepreneurial Venture (REV) program to small towns in southern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

The REV program works with selected small towns over a three-year period. It takes a targeted approach to entrepreneurial development through outreach, investment and community ecosystem building.

Compeer Financial

Compeer Financial, formerly Badgerland Financial, is headquartered at 2600 Jenny Wren Trail in Sun Prairie’s Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.

