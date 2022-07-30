P.F. Chang's Beef and Broccoli
 USDA FSIS

Conagra Brands, Inc. of Russellville, Ark., is recalling approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced July 30th. The product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen beef products are labeled as beef and broccoli but contain orange chicken. These items were produced on May 26 and May 27, 2022. The following products are subject to recall : 22-oz. plastic bag packages containing “P.F. CHANG’S HOME MENU BEEF & BROCCOLI” with lot code “5006 2146 2012” and “BEST BY MAY 21 2023”.

