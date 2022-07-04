The United Steelworkers (USW) on June 29 said members have ratified a new, 38-month agreement with ContiTech, U.S.A., covering about 600 workers at the company’s plants in Sun Prairie; Marysville, Ohio; and Lincoln, Nebraska.
USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez, who chaired the negotiations, said workers won meaningful economic and language improvements in the contract, which was approved by a three-to-one margin.
“Our bargaining committee negotiated wage, pension and benefit improvements without sacrificing the security of our jobs or our union,” Ramirez said. “The hard work and dedication of our membership has been rewarded with a fair contract.”
“Participation by our local union leaders in negotiations was crucial to ensure our most important issues were addressed at the table,” he said. “Thanks to the solidarity of our membership, we have achieved our bargaining goals.”
The newly ratified contract features yearly wage increases, maintains cost of living adjustments, provides a $1,500 lump sum ratification payment, improves pensions and 401k contributions and maintains workers’ current health insurance plans.
The agreement also allows newly hired employees to accrue vacation and progress through the wage scale more quickly in an effort to attract and retain more workers.
The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, higher education, public sector and service occupations.
Continental A.G.’s ContiTech North America’s automotive hose plant in Sun Prairie celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018.
The 200,000-sq.-ft. plant, situated on 17 acres of land located near U.S. Highway 151’s southbound Main Street exit, was purchased by Continental in 1968. In September 1968, it began manufacturing hydraulic brake hose.
There is a history of striking workers with the company, although it has been more than 15 years since the last strike. After Goodyear sold the Sun Prairie plant in 2006, more than 15,000 members of the USW at 16 Goodyear Tire and Rubber (one of ContiTech’s predecessors) plants in the United States and Canada went on strike Oct. 5, 2006, rejecting a proposed contract that would have closed two plants and imposed steep concessions. Online information shows the unions reached contract agreements in 1997, 2006 and 2013.
ContiTech did not respond to an email request for comment about the new contract made through the company’s website on Friday, July 1 before press time on Monday, July 4.