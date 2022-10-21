Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors joined Culver’s founder Craig Culver (back row, left center), Mayor Paul Esser (also in back row, center) and owner Alex Mahoney (with scissors), her business partners and other Culver’s team members to dodge snowflakes to cut the ribbon on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022—officially opening Sun Prairie’s second Culver’s location at 550 Oxford Place. The location is the first in Wisconsin to offer a double drive-through.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser addressed a small crowd of about 20 people including representatives from the city and the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce during the Oct. 17 opening of Sun Prairie's second Culver's location at 550 Oxford Place.
Under the direction of managing partner Alexandria Mahoney, Culver’s #889 officially opened with a snowy ribbon cutting outside of the 550 Oxford Place restaurant at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
The ribbon cutting for Sun Prairie’s second Culver’s location took place after a roughly 11-minute ceremony inside the new Culver’s that included words of encouragement and thanks.
“We call all of our restaurants family restaurants,” remarked Culver’s CEO Craig Culver, who congratulated Mahoney for opening her second Culver’s franchise in Sun Prairie.
Mahoney started with Culver’s when she was 15, Culver pointed out, and today she is an owner. “We’ve got many stories like this at Culver’s,” Culver added. “We promote careers at Culver’s . . . I’m proud to be a burger flipper—and we’re pretty darned good at it!”
Performing his duty as ceremonial city ambassador, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser offered more words of appreciation.
“What I wanted to say to you . . . how pleased we are that this second restaurant is opening,” Esser said. He said while there have been disagreements about other developments, everybody wanted to know when the second Culver’s was opening.
The mayor also recalled the history of the site at 550 Oxford Place, where a developer had previously proposed construction of an enclosed mini-warehouse storage facility. Neighbors objected, citing traffic (watch the pre-ribbon cutting ceremony video posted to the Star’s Facebook page at https://fb.watch/ggiPEHMdb4/).
When the second Culver’s was proposed, Esser said, there was not a peep of objection, even though the traffic would be far greater as a result of the Culver’s.
“I wish you well,” Esser said. “We are pleased that you are in our community. Congratulations on all you’ve done.”
Culver thanked Esser for the business-friendly environment in Sun Prairie. “To have the mayor here, of your fine city, it means a great deal to me personally and it means a great deal to the whole Culver’s team. So thank you for being here. You’re business-friendly and we really appreciate that. And Sun Prairie has been very good to us over the many years—very good.”
In an interview after the ceremony, Mahoney said the Share Nights—where Culver’s shares a portion of sales with local school organizations—will continue to take place Mondays at Culver’s East at 1501 W. Main, but that the new store will wait until after Jan. 1 to determine which weeknight its Share Night will take place.
Mahoney also expressed gratitude for the community backing that made it possible to open the second Sun Prairie Culver’s: “I want to thank the people of Sun Prairie for this opportunity and always supporting me; and, to Culver’s and my team that worked long hours to get this restaurant ready.”