For the second consecutive year, Dane Buy Local kicked off its Shop Indie Local holiday shopping campaign in downtown Sun Prairie on Monday Nov. 21, with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined by local business and non-profit representatives in addition to Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser.

Dane Buy Local’s Colin Murray said for every dollar spent at a local business, 47 cents return to the local community. That compares unfavorably to big box retailers, that return just 13 cents of every dollar to the local community.

