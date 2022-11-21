During the Dane Buy Local’s Nov. 21 Shop Indie Local kick-off, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser holds the Dane Buy Local Passport that lists 32 participating Sun Prairie businesses. Bank of Sun Prairie, which sponsors the passport program, hosted the kick-off in its Main Street lobby in downtown Sun Prairie.
During the 13th Shop Indie Local kick-off held in the Bank of Sun Prairie’s lobby on Nov. 21, Bank of Sun Prairie’s Chief Retail Officer John Loeffler said local spending translates into more local jobs and a better local economy.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said partnering with organizations such as Dane Buy Local helped pull locally-owned, independent businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he supports shopping at local businesses as an investment in their commitment to the community.
During the Shop Indie Local kick-off on Nov. 21, Sun Prairie Flowers owners Nichole Schick (right) and Jenny Stebnitz said they want to provide a unique, in-person shopping experience for the first time in the 10 months they have owned the downtown Sun Prairie business.
During the Dane Buy Local’s Nov. 21 Shop Indie Local kick-off, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser holds the Dane Buy Local Passport that lists 32 participating Sun Prairie businesses. Bank of Sun Prairie, which sponsors the passport program, hosted the kick-off in its Main Street lobby in downtown Sun Prairie.
During the 13th Shop Indie Local kick-off held in the Bank of Sun Prairie’s lobby on Nov. 21, Bank of Sun Prairie’s Chief Retail Officer John Loeffler said local spending translates into more local jobs and a better local economy.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said partnering with organizations such as Dane Buy Local helped pull locally-owned, independent businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he supports shopping at local businesses as an investment in their commitment to the community.
During the Shop Indie Local kick-off on Nov. 21, Sun Prairie Flowers owners Nichole Schick (right) and Jenny Stebnitz said they want to provide a unique, in-person shopping experience for the first time in the 10 months they have owned the downtown Sun Prairie business.
For the second consecutive year, Dane Buy Local kicked off its Shop Indie Local holiday shopping campaign in downtown Sun Prairie on Monday Nov. 21, with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined by local business and non-profit representatives in addition to Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser.
Dane Buy Local’s Colin Murray said for every dollar spent at a local business, 47 cents return to the local community. That compares unfavorably to big box retailers, that return just 13 cents of every dollar to the local community.
“The message today is ‘try to think of those local options when you’re making your purchasing decisions.’ We all know that we’ll be shopping in the brick and mortar locations, but again, we encourage you to shop online at local businesses in the community as well,” Murray said.
Esser picked up on the Dane Buy Local’s Passport program, which features 32 Sun Prairie businesses and is giving double stamps for Ladies Night Out on Dec. 1 and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.
Holding the passport up at one point during the presentation in the lobby at the Bank of Sun Prairie, Esser referred back to Murray’s 47 cents vs. 13 cents comparison.
“I had not heard those numbers Collin that you said that 13 cents for the national but the locals in the 47 cents in our community and that’s really significant because we face the issue in Sun Prairie as all growing communities do, that we get a large lot of the large national retailers in here,” Esser said. “And they aren’t always as willing to work with us as the local people are and to hear the dollars remaining here from the local people are really impressive.”
Esser said the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is planning an aggressive marketing campaign to highlight the need to shop locally in Sun Prairie.
“And relying on the passport, you can see where those businesses are and choose your buying opportunities using the passport to do so,” Esser said. “I’ve got to say Sun Prairie’s all in on this Colin—we’re pleased you’re here and and anxious to work with all the businesses in the community.”
Parisi said locally-owned businesses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our local businesses are still feeling the impact of those two or three years and they’re still recovering. And it was only through partnerships like we had with Dane Buy Local that a lot of those folks made it through,” Parisi told the small gathering of local business and Bank of Sun Prairie officials on hand.
“And so an investment in our local businesses, shopping at our local businesses, is an investment in our community,” Parisi said. “They give back so much. And all they ask is that we give them a little bit of our holiday business and our business throughout the year. It benefits everyone and it’s truly the definition of community.”
John Loeffler, head of retail banking from the Bank of Sun Prairie, also referred back to Murray’s 47-versus-13 comparison.
“As Colin mentioned 47 cents on the dollar stays local when you spend local. And what that means is more jobs,” Loeffler said. “That means more opportunity to get the things that you want locally because we’re willing to supply those resources for you. Because we want to make sure that we have that availability to our local residents, for local businesses and for the folks within the whole entire Dane County community. Ensuring that you spend local makes sure that the funds that we bring in stay local as well.”
Local business representatives from Sun Prairie Flowers and The Oilerie spoke about the importance of buying locally because they help support many of the athletic teams, non-profits and other local businesses in the community as well.
Shop Indie Local activities outlined by Murray that are ongoing through mid-December include The Passport Program (through Dec. 18), Plaid Friday (Nov. 25 when you wear plaid to show support for local business), Small Business Saturday (Nov. 26), Artist Sunday (Nov. 27), Local Cyber Monday (Nov. 28), and Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29).