Dane County Regional Airport
The Dane County Regional Airport — shown here at night — provides affordable options for both leisure and business travelers with nonstop and one-stop service that provides access to nearly every worldwide destination.

Two convenient options will soon be available to reach the nation’s capital from the Dane County Regional Airport.

In addition to the current year-round service offered by Delta Air Lines since 2021, American Airlines is adding daily non-stop service to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) beginning in June 2023 — tickets are on sale now.

Air travel in Wisconsin returning to pre-pandemic levels

In 2021, Dane County Regional Airport has seen traffic increase every month this year since the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available.

