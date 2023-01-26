The Dane County Regional Airport — shown here at night — provides affordable options for both leisure and business travelers with nonstop and one-stop service that provides access to nearly every worldwide destination.
Two convenient options will soon be available to reach the nation’s capital from the Dane County Regional Airport.
In addition to the current year-round service offered by Delta Air Lines since 2021, American Airlines is adding daily non-stop service to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) beginning in June 2023 — tickets are on sale now.
“The demand for non-stop flights to popular leisure and business travel destinations continues to increase,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “It makes sense that two of the airlines with a long history of service to MSN recognize the need for travelers to reach our nation’s capital from our state’s capital.”
Reagan National Airport, one of the most popular airports in the nation for both business and leisure travelers, offers connections to five international destinations as well as 96 domestic destinations.
“This is just the beginning of what we anticipate will be an exciting and busy year in 2023,” said Airport Director Kim Jones. “The more people that choose to fly local through MSN, the more opportunities MSN can bring to everyone in south-central Wisconsin,” Jones added.
The Dane County Regional Airport provides seamless, low-stress, and affordable options for both leisure and business travelers, with non-stop departures to cities including: New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Denver, Charlotte, and one-stop access to worldwide destinations.
In addition, DCRA offers travelers a wide range of services aimed at making travel easier and more convenient as well, including free Wi-Fi, two Business Centers with training and conference rooms, family lounges and private mother’s lounges. Visit msnairport.com for more information.