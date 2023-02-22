One Community Bank is thrilled to welcome Daniel Mattes to its Sun Prairie location as a AVP - Treasury Management Business Development.

“I am excited to be welcoming Dan to the treasury management team. Dan will be developing new relationships on an individual, commercial, and municipal level through referral and business development efforts. Dan will also be collaborating with the Market President and commercial banking team in expanding relationships with existing commercial and business clients as well,” said Amy Bailey, vice president-director of treasury management.

Daniel Mattes

