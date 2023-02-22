One Community Bank is thrilled to welcome Daniel Mattes to its Sun Prairie location as a AVP - Treasury Management Business Development.
“I am excited to be welcoming Dan to the treasury management team. Dan will be developing new relationships on an individual, commercial, and municipal level through referral and business development efforts. Dan will also be collaborating with the Market President and commercial banking team in expanding relationships with existing commercial and business clients as well,” said Amy Bailey, vice president-director of treasury management.
Mattes has 15 years of banking experience with 10 years of experience in mortgage lending. Most recently, he was interested in transitioning his career into commercial banking.
“I am excited to bring my banking and sales knowledge and experience to the fantastic treasury management team at OCB,” Mattes said.
He enjoys being involved in the community and recently joined the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce. Outside of work, he enjoys running, playing golf, and spending time with his wife and three sons.
One Community Bank is one of the largest community banks in south central Wisconsin. The locally owned bank has 10 bank locations and $1.8 billion in assets, serving the communities of Oregon, McFarland, Waunakee, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Adams, Oxford, and Grand Marsh; for more information, go online to https://onecommunity.bank/