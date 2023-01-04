The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) makes resources available to farmers who are transitioning to a new career or seeking off-farm employment, including a new job-hunting workbook.
The free, self-paced workbook for farmers includes information on setting goals, identifying transferable skills, searching for jobs, resume and cover letter writing, and interviewing skills. The workbook is available on DATCP’s website.
“Farmers are known for being disciplined, effectively solving problems, and their tremendous work ethic, which are qualities coveted by employers,” said DATCP’s Farm Center Supervisor Dan Bauer. “This step-by-step guide was written with Wisconsin farmers in mind. It will help farmers identify and market skills that make them valuable, and set themselves up for a successful career search.”
In addition to the workbook, the Farm Center offers transition planning services, including assistance with goal setting, analyzing farm viability, reviewing plans, mitigating risk, and implementing strategies.