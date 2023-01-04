The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) makes resources available to farmers who are transitioning to a new career or seeking off-farm employment, including a new job-hunting workbook.

The free, self-paced workbook for farmers includes information on setting goals, identifying transferable skills, searching for jobs, resume and cover letter writing, and interviewing skills. The workbook is available on DATCP’s website.

Dairy farm

