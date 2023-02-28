This Lakota Group rendering shows a concept of Lane Street as a Festival Street, where a street paving material such as brick or impervious pavers are used along with strings of lights to create a walkable, more festive street where vendors or street musicians could set up before or after events at Bank of Sun Prairie at Ashley Field or other downtown events. The city council's Committee of the Whole recently added the festival street design to an upgraded scope of service urban design work for downtown.
In May of 2022, the downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) Board recommended pedestrian safety improvements to the 100 and 200 blocks of East Main Street that will include the removal of some parking along the north side of Main Street; an 11-foot expansion of the sidewalk along with south side of Main Street; a new median to prevent u-turns; conversion of King Street to a southbound one-way with angled parking on the west side for one-half block; and curb bump-outs at King Street and Columbus Street intersections with Main Street. A parking “bump-in” would be installed in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Museum at 115 E. Main as part of this option.
Sun Prairie’s downtown will get some design assistance, thanks to action taken Feb. 21 by the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole.
The action occurred as a result of a request from Community Development Director Scott Kugler. Recent capital budgets have included Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District-8 funding for the design and construction of Cannery Square Park Improvements. The 2023 CIP noted that design work was to occur in 2022 and construction was to occur in 2023, which is the last year for project expenditures in TIF 8.
Among the deficiencies cited by Kugler: The fountain is far beyond its useful life and the lighting element is no longer functional, because major repairs are required each year to get the fountain running. Additionally, there are several ash trees within the space that will eventually need to be removed, which will create large gaps in canopy cover and site ambiance.
The planning and design work did not move forward in 2022.
Kugler wrote in his report that “as discussions with stakeholders occurred over the winter, it became clear that a much broader re-visioning of the space is desired. Concerns were raised about the design not being conducive to large gatherings because there is not a single large contiguous space to utilize, even when closing off surrounding streets.”
Kugler reminded alders that in addition to Cannery Square, two other projects downtown are being discussed for potential significant improvements and aesthetic upgrades.
“Staff feels that these projects and the re-visioning of Cannery Square should be coordinated so that they contribute to the overall downtown streetscape in a unified way,” Kugler wrote, referring to the Festival Street Concept for Lane Street, and Downtown Pedestrian Safety Improvements discussed and approved by the Sun Prairie Business Improvement District Board in 2022.
Festival Street — Originally outlined on the Sun Prairie Stronger Plan, the Festival Street plan identified outlined Lane Street, west of Bristol Street, for transformation.
Kugler reported the festival street concept has garnered substantial interest from the BID Board, and the first redevelopment project along Lane Street is now under way. “Staff feels that the city should prepare to implement this concept when the Sun Prairie Utilities site is redeveloped, but at this point, the concept has not been fully refined,” Kugler wrote.
Urban design work related to the project still needs to be completed so that engineered plans can be drafted when necessary. “A well-articulated design for the street will also help to coordinate SPU’s redevelopment plans with the festival street plans,” Kugler added.
Downtown Pedestrian Safety Improvements — Kugler said the city’s Engineering Division will be working with a consultant and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on the Main Street geometry this year for improvements in the 100 and 200 blocks in downtown.
Kugler said there is also a need to work with businesses and the public to plan and design the streetscape so that the community obtains a desirable finished product.
Construction is included in the city’s Capitol Improvement Plan for 2024, with engineering design planned for next winter, “so it is important that decisions are made this year regarding the aesthetic treatments and features desired for these spaces.”
Kugler recommended shifting “a significant portion” of the funding budgeted for Cannery Square to include the other two projects, but that it has to happen in 2023 for it to be funded using tax increment from TIF 8, because this is the final year within which project expenditures can occur.
“While we will not be able to fund the construction projects themselves from [TIF] 8, completing the urban design work will be a significant step toward doing so,” Kugler wrote. Staff will prepare a request for proposals for the recommended design work.
Alders were receptive and approved the change in scope for the funds.
Alders blow leaf vac away
In other action, alders during the same Feb. 21 meeting declined to take action contrary to the recent Sun Prairie Public Works Committee recommendation not to pursue a city leaf vacuum residential pick-up program.
General discussion centered around the lack of available storage for vehicles, the projected $1.5 million start-up costs including the purchase of additional vehicles and hiring additional staff, and that waiting until the Public Works Campus is completed will allow more trees in other areas of the city to mature to leaf-bearing age while solving the storage problem.