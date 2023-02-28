Sun Prairie’s downtown will get some design assistance, thanks to action taken Feb. 21 by the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole.

The action occurred as a result of a request from Community Development Director Scott Kugler. Recent capital budgets have included Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District-8 funding for the design and construction of Cannery Square Park Improvements. The 2023 CIP noted that design work was to occur in 2022 and construction was to occur in 2023, which is the last year for project expenditures in TIF 8.

Festival Street on Lane (2020)
This Lakota Group rendering shows a concept of Lane Street as a Festival Street, where a street paving material such as brick or impervious pavers are used along with strings of lights to create a walkable, more festive street where vendors or street musicians could set up before or after events at Bank of Sun Prairie at Ashley Field or other downtown events. The city council's Committee of the Whole recently added the festival street design to an upgraded scope of service urban design work for downtown.
In May of 2022, the downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) Board recommended pedestrian safety improvements to the 100 and 200 blocks of East Main Street that will include the removal of some parking along the north side of Main Street; an 11-foot expansion of the sidewalk along with south side of Main Street; a new median to prevent u-turns; conversion of King Street to a southbound one-way with angled parking on the west side for one-half block; and curb bump-outs at King Street and Columbus Street intersections with Main Street. A parking “bump-in” would be installed in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Museum at 115 E. Main as part of this option.