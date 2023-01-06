Faith Baerwolf, Kendra Goplin and Heidi Strey have been selected to intern with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation during the coming year.
Together they will assist in promoting and communicating for WFBF programs throughout the spring and summer of 2023. Interns and brief descriptions of their WFBF roles include:
Faith Baerwolf, Agriculture in the Classroom intern — Raised on a dairy farm near Columbus and a previous worker at the family’s Sassy Cow Creamery, Baerwolf is currently a freshman at UW-Madison studying agricultural and applied economics, and life sciences communication.
Baerwolf is a member of the Association of Women in Agriculture, Badger Dairy Club and Collegiate Farm Bureau at UW-Madison.
During her internship, Baerwolf will collaborate on social media content creation and analysis for Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom. She will assist with communicating Ag in the Classroom programming efforts and provide program event coverage throughout the spring. Baerwolf will begin her duties on Jan. 17.
Kendra Goplin, Leadership and Programs intern — Goplin grew up in Trempealeau County on her family’s cash crop farm and is currently a sophomore at South Dakota State University studying agriculture education.
Throughout high school, Goplin was an active member in 4-H and FFA and currently serves as the Wisconsin FFA State Reporter.
During her internship, Goplin will support the organization’s leadership development programs including Young Farmer and Agriculturists, Promotion and Education, and FFA. She will assist with social media content creation and program promotion across the state.
Goplin will begin her duties on June 19.
Heidi Strey, Communications intern — Raised near Osseo on her family’s beef farm, Strey is currently a junior at UW-River Falls studying agricultural marketing and communications.
Strey has also been an active member of 4-H and FFA and currently serves as the Wisconsin FFA State Vice President.
During her internship, Strey will assist in managing the organization’s social media presence and blog. Strey will also begin her duties on Jan. 17.
“Internships provide valuable learning opportunities for future leaders in agriculture,” said WFBF President Kevin Krentz. “Faith, Kendra and Heidi are talented young leaders that will be tremendous assets to the Farm Bureau team throughout the coming year.”
The WFBF is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of every size, commodity and management style; learn more at wfbf.com.