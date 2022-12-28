The Better Business Bureau provides guidance to travelers who may be seeking compensation and refunds for holiday airline cancellations.

When a consumer is flying domestically in the United States, rules regarding flight delays and cancellations are overseen by the US Department of Transportation.

People in airport

When flights are canceled by the airline, consumers are always entitled to a full refund. This includes a refund of any bag fees or extras, such as additional legroom, for a seat.

