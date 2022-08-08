The phone and internet company Frontier Communications came to an agreement with the state of Wisconsin to improve its broadband service — the latest assurance from the company that its slow internet speeds and potentially dangerous phone outages are being modernized.

Reached following an investigation into the company’s advertising of internet speeds by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the deal includes a $15 million commitment by Frontier to improve its DSL internet infrastructure in Wisconsin over the next four years and a “payment” of $90,000 to the state.

Frontier Communications Sun Prairie (2015)
Buy Now

The Sun Prairie Frontier Communications facility, formerly a regional headquarters for GTE/Verizon, is located at 100 Communications Drive.
Frontier Communications
Barry Orton

Orton

Tags