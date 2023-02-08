This 108-unit apartment building, shown as Building A in plans filed with the City of Sun Prairie, will be the first one constructed in the Colorado Commons development after the Sun Prairie City Council gave final approval to the precise implementation plan (PIP) on April 20, 2021. The developer, Gebhardt, sought waiver of fees to restart the building permit after two years of inaction.
Gebhardt Development will pay the City of Sun Prairie $23,376 to reactivate the Colorado Commons building permit — despite a request from the developer to waive or reduce the fees — following a 6-2 vote by the city council’s Committee of the Whole on Feb. 7 to levy the fee.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler wrote in a report that Colorado Commons apartment project at the northwest corner of North Thompson Road and Autumn Blaze Way has been stalled since October 2021. A building permit was issued, appropriate fees paid, and construction commenced by Gebhardt Development (developer) earlier that summer.
Some site work was completed and the foundation of the first building within the development was installed prior to the decision to stop the project. The site was idle for approximately one year while the developer sought a new general contractor and worked to get acceptable bids to complete the project.
The developer recently informed the City of Sun Prairie that it is ready to resume the project, and some site activities have resumed on the site.
Due to the lead-time for delivery of materials, it will be March before substantial construction on the building will resume.
In the meantime, Kugler wrote, Gebhardt is working to reactivate the building permit and other permits for the project.
Pertaining to reissuance of the building permit, Section 15.04.020(J)(3) of the municipal code requires the payment of a new fee equal to one-half of the original building permit fee.
“The developer has requested a reduction in this fee since minimal inspection work occurred prior to the shutdown of the project,” Kugler wrote in a report to alders.
Kugler recalled in the report that when the original building permit was issued, the fee was $46,752.22 and various components of the building permit fee were paid in 2021, as well as the additional fee required in existing ordinances to reissue a permit.
Based on the ordinance, a fee of $23,376.11 would be required for the permit to be reissued.
But Kugler wrote in the report, and reminded alders during the meeting, that reissuing the permit would not require a full review of the plans. The developer is seeking relief from the ordinance requirement, Kugler added, because minimal staff time is needed to restart the project and no repeat inspections will be necessary.
As one of three options listed, Kugler suggested reimbursing the city for actual costs incurred by staff — a total of $6,942. The other two options suggested by Kugler were levying no fee at all, and levying the full fee of $23,376.
But that didn’t include the time alders spent answering phone calls about the delays in the project, District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs pointed out.
In his report, Kugler asked for a final decision by the Committee of the Whole because this was the first time such a problem has arisen. But Kugler also pointed out that costs associated with the project have increased — from $14.5 million when initially bid to $22 million when it was re-bid.
Several alders asked the same question in a different way: Why should the city make an exception and what will happen when other developers learn such an exception was granted to Gebhardt?
Michael Carter, vice president of development for Gebhardt, attended the meeting and hinted that if costs for the project became too great, the company may have to sell the development instead of owning and managing it as it had pledged to the city. He also asked about the rationale for the 50% payment, which is not spelled out in the ordinance.
Another construction official connected with Colorado Commons confirmed the increase in price for the project, but said the COVID-19 and supply chain issues were unique to the project in his roughly 33 years in the business.
District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner asked what would happen if a single family homeowner had requested a fee waiver. “Quite frankly if this was a single-family home,” Eisberner said, “I don’t think it would be approved.”
But fellow District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch didn’t see it that way. He said he was not concerned about setting a precedent. Citing the unusual circumstances surrounding the construction industry from the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain delays, Jokisch proposed waiving the fee.
His motion failed on a 6-2 vote, with only Council President Maureen Crombie joining Jokisch in voting yes.
Jacobs suggested a compromise of $15,159 — which would be halfway between the city’s figure of $23,376 and the nearly $7,000 already incurred in costs by the city, but that vote failed by a 5-3 vote, with Jokisch, District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy, Eisberner and Crombie voting no.
The final motion — to impose a $23,376 fee as initially suggested through the ordinance requirement — passed on a 6-2 vote, with Jokisch and McIlroy voting no.
The action by the Committee of the Whole, Kugler wrote in his report, would be the final decision on the matter.