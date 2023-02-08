Building A in Colorado Commons

This 108-unit apartment building, shown as Building A in plans filed with the City of Sun Prairie, will be the first one constructed in the Colorado Commons development after the Sun Prairie City Council gave final approval to the precise implementation plan (PIP) on April 20, 2021. The developer, Gebhardt, sought waiver of fees to restart the building permit after two years of inaction.

 Gebhardt Development/City of Sun Prairie

Gebhardt Development will pay the City of Sun Prairie $23,376 to reactivate the Colorado Commons building permit — despite a request from the developer to waive or reduce the fees — following a 6-2 vote by the city council’s Committee of the Whole on Feb. 7 to levy the fee.

Community Development Director Scott Kugler wrote in a report that Colorado Commons apartment project at the northwest corner of North Thompson Road and Autumn Blaze Way has been stalled since October 2021. A building permit was issued, appropriate fees paid, and construction commenced by Gebhardt Development (developer) earlier that summer.