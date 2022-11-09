Sun Prairie High School Global Business Academy juniors Gabriel Herold, Danielle Queiser, Ethan Xiong, Jacob Hamen and Lloyd Watson joined Sun Prairie Chamber Outreach & Events Coordinator Barbara Behling to show off the Second Annual Greater Sun Prairie Area Job Fair banner to promote the Nov. 16 event at the Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, along with local and statewide partners, will present the second annual Greater Sun Prairie Area Job Fair from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn, located at1220 S. Grand Ave.
In addition to 40-plus employer booths, participants will have complimentary on-site professional resume reviews and interview skills training.
The chamber partnered with local, regional and statewide resources to provide a wide range of employment opportunities.
Industries represented at the Greater Sun Prairie Area Job Fair include municipal, education, hospitality, manufacturing, non-profit to white-collar positions. While many positions are full-time employment, part-time, remote, seasonal and even “work when you can” openings are available. Special population job recruitment, such as veterans and special needs employees, will also be available at the fair.
Complimentary 35-minute courses, beginning at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m., will assist job seekers in building confidence as they meet potential employers. The classes provide tips for making a great first impression, highlighting job-related skills, anticipating questions and more.
“By pooling resources, the job fair will provide the best employment opportunities for job seekers under one roof,’ said Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams.
“This also helps the business and non-profit community as people can learn more about each business and if they would be a match for their skills. We have amazing employers in Sun Prairie, people just need to learn about them,” Williams added. “Our strategy is to get those seeking employment aware of amazing opportunities and motivated to attend, she concluded.
Pre-registration for job seekers is recommended, but not required. For instance, if a resume is sent to: DETBJSRRWDA10@dwd.wi.gov the resume will be reviewed in advance. Human resource professionals will review resumes and cover letters for typing (typos) mistakes, clarity, formatting, and overall material impact to get your resume noticed. Placement specialists will also review career goals and employment parameters and cross-reference them to available positions.
A “Job Seekers Prep Area” will be available. Support to review and print resumes, (if you bring your resume on a jump drive and/or laptop), interviewing skills and overall advice for meeting potential employers will also be provided.
Job Fair sponsors include Walmart, Milwaukee Tool, City of Sun Prairie, the Job Centers of Dane Country and Wisconsin, WI Workforce Development Board, Hilton Garden Inn and Madison Media Partners. The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is coordinating this event.
Students from the Sun Prairie High School Global Business Academy will provide support for the Job Fair. Five members are working with the chamber and the business community to evaluate and solve problems in a wide variety of fields, as well as receive behind-the-scenes experience on real-world business projects.
Students working on the employment shortage issue and job fair promotion are Juniors Gabriel Herold, Danielle Queiser, Ethan Xiong, Jacob Hamen and Lloyd Watson.