The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, along with local and statewide partners, will present the second annual Greater Sun Prairie Area Job Fair from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn, located at1220 S. Grand Ave.

In addition to 40-plus employer booths, participants will have complimentary on-site professional resume reviews and interview skills training.

Sun Prairie High School Global Business Academy juniors Gabriel Herold, Danielle Queiser, Ethan Xiong, Jacob Hamen and Lloyd Watson joined Sun Prairie Chamber Outreach & Events Coordinator Barbara Behling to show off the Second Annual Greater Sun Prairie Area Job Fair banner to promote the Nov. 16 event at the Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn.

