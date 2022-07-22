Greywolf Partners Inc. considering lot purchase

The Milwaukee-based real estate firm asked the Village of Cottage Grove to split the 38-acre parcel into two lots to facilitate its purchase of the property.

Greywolf Partners Inc., a Milwaukee-based real estate firm, is evaluating the purchase of an 11-acre lot on County Highway N west of McCarthy Park.

The lot was part of a 38-acre parcel of land on N just north of Highway TT, across from the planned Amazon distribution facility. The purchase by the firm would split the parcel into two lots, with Greywolf purchasing only the 11-acre lot.

