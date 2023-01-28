Melissa Ratcliff

Ratcliff

The City of Sun Prairie is preparing to celebrate the 75th Annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square with a new master of ceremonies, new elected officials, and more.

The annual event draws crowds from near and far to gather in anticipation of whether or not there will be another six weeks of winter.

Early Spring sign
Buy Now

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (left) looked back at District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie working with the costumed Jimmy the Groundhog mascot to hold up the sign indicating the early spring prediction by the real Jimmy the Groundhog just a few minutes before at Sun Prairie’s Groundhog Day in Cannery Square.
Melissa Agard (2022)

Melissa Agard

Tags