To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is once again recognizing rural neighbors through its Heroes of Hope campaign.
Heroes of Hope is focused on shedding light on rural heroes who have helped others through a tough time – i.e., helping harvest crops while going through a tough time, providing positivity in their day-to-day careers, uplifting other farmers to get through a tough season, etc.
Heroes of Hope aims to identify people who have helped bring hope to farmers or businesses, either in large or small ways. Members of the agricultural community are encouraged to nominate individuals who have made an impact on the way they conduct business, both ordinarily and extraordinarily.
“The Heroes of Hope campaign is a celebration of farmers and rural neighbors making an impact both on and off the farm,” said WFBF’s Chief Administrative Officer Bradley Uken. “Heroes of Hope is a part of WFBF’s Farm Neighbors Care Campaign and recognizes individuals who have played a role in improving mental health within their community.”
Heroes of Hope will recognize five individuals who have helped a neighbor with generous prize packages donated from sponsors. These heroes also will have their stories told through WFBF’s Rural Route magazine.
Heroes of Hope is a part of the Farm Neighbors Care campaign, which was created in 2019. Farm Neighbors Care was created by WFBF, with help from other agricultural organizations, to shed light on mental health in the farming community.
The campaign asks rural residents to have face-to-face conversations with farmers and agri-business owners. For some, this conversation and check-in may be the dose of positivity needed to make it through a tough day.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of all sizes, commodities and management styles.