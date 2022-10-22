The Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) Board of Directors has selected Marc Essensa as the organization’s next President and CEO.
Essensa will start at IPC on Nov. 7 and work alongside current President and CEO, Don Anderson, until his retirement at the end of 2022.
Marc has 25 years of experience in the field, serving in a variety of roles ranging from Director of Operations for McKesson Corporation in 1997 to Vice President and General Manager of Masters Drug Company of McKesson.
“The board is excited to welcome Marc Essensa as the new CEO of IPC,” said IPC Board of Directors Chair, Chris Darling. “Throughout his career Marc has worked closely with independent pharmacy owners and our business model. He understands the challenges we face, is eager to advance the profession, and brings with him 25 years of experience in the pharmacy industry. During our nationwide search it became clear that Marc is the ideal person to lead this organization.”
The search for a new President and CEO started after Anderson announced his retirement in April of this year. After 14 years of leading IPC, Anderson will officially pass on the leadership role to Marc in January 2023.
“My family and I are excited to continue my quarter century of service in the industry by joining IPC and to help enhance our stated mission to maximize the success of independent pharmacy for the health of our members, our communities, and our nation,” Essensa said.
Established in 1983, IPC is the nation's largest group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacy, with nearly 3,000 members. IPC has locations in the Sun Prairie Business Park and Phoenix, Arizona.